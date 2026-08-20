Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Kids' Backpack (18L)
Klarna Available at checkout.
This product is made from at least 50% recycled polyester fibres
To the gym, to school or to hang out with friends, this bag has space for it all. A large zip compartment is there to hold your books or training gear—with slots for school items—while a smaller front pocket holds quick-grab things. Bonus: A clip attached to 1 of the mesh pockets holds your keys.
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
- Style: DV9436-010
Nike Brasilia
To the gym, to school or to hang out with friends, this bag has space for it all. A large zip compartment is there to hold your books or training gear—with slots for school items—while a smaller front pocket holds quick-grab things. Bonus: A clip attached to 1 of the mesh pockets holds your keys.
Benefits
- Mesh side pockets provide space for your water bottle.
- Padded shoulder straps are adjustable for a comfortable fit.
- Haul loop makes it easy to grab and go.
Product Details
- 25cm H x 30cm W x 15cm D (approx.)
- 100% polyester
- Spot clean
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
- Style: DV9436-010
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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Nike Brasilia