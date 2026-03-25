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Nike Brasilia 9.5 Training Shoe Bag (11L) - Black/Black/White

Recycled Materials

Nike Brasilia 9.5

Training Shoe Bag (11L)

169,90 kr.
Just a few left. Order soon.
ONE SIZE

Klarna Available at checkout.

This product is made with at least 65% recycled polyester fibres

The Nike Brasilia Shoe Bag lets you store and transport your footwear separate from your other gear. A handle on the end is easy to grab on the go and a zip pocket on the outside keeps small items accessible. This product is made from at least 65% recycled polyester fibres.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
  • Style: DM3982-010

Nike Brasilia 9.5

169,90 kr.

QUICK-GRAB SHOE STORAGE.

The Nike Brasilia Shoe Bag lets you store and transport your footwear separate from your other gear. A handle on the end is easy to grab on the go and a zip pocket on the outside keeps small items accessible. This product is made from at least 65% recycled polyester fibres.

Benefits

  • Top zip compartment secures your shoes.
  • Zip outside pocket keeps small items close.
  • Handle on the end lets you grab the bag and go.

Product Details

  • 33cm L x 15cm W x 18cm H (approx.)
  • 11L
  • 100% polyester
  • Spot clean
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
  • Style: DM3982-010

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

Reviews (4)

5 stars

  • praktisch, sauber

    KatrinB896734485

    Praktisch für die Reise, Kurztripps.

  • Il Top

    Luca940326793

    Come sempre il top in stile, materiale ed utilità

  • CAPIENTE

    PIO81

    IO LA USO PER METTERCI GLI ACCESSORI PER L'ATTIVITA' SPORTIVA CHE PRATICO, CAPIENTE E BEN FATTA. MI PIACE MOSTRARLA OLTRE AD ESSERMI UTILE

Nike Brasilia 9.5 Training Shoe Bag (11L)

Nike Brasilia 9.5

169,90 kr.

Complete the look

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