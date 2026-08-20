Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia 9.5
Training Gymsack (18L)
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This colour is currently unavailable
This product is made with at least 65% recycled polyester fibres
The Nike Brasilia Gymsack has a minimal, lightweight design with an open top so you can throw in your workout gear and go. Shoulder straps double as a drawcord to secure your load. This product is made from at least 65% recycled polyester fibres.
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
- Style: DM3978-010
Nike Brasilia 9.5
LIGHTWEIGHT, SMART STORAGE.
The Nike Brasilia Gymsack has a minimal, lightweight design with an open top so you can throw in your workout gear and go. Shoulder straps double as a drawcord to secure your load. This product is made from at least 65% recycled polyester fibres.
Benefits
- Top-loading compartment is easy to access.
- Shoulder straps act as a drawcord to cinch down the top closure.
- Zip outer pocket keeps small items close and secure.
- Reinforced bottom helps keep your gear safe against bumps and scrapes.
- Mesh inset lets your gear breathe.
Product details
- 51cm H x 35.5cm W x 5cm D (approx.)
- 18L
- 100% polyester
- Spot clean
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
- Style: DM3978-010
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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Nike Brasilia 9.5