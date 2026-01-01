Boston Celtics Courtside
Men's Nike NBA Club Fleece Joggers
Klarna Available at checkout.
You love the Celtics so say it with your chest! These special joggers, with their spray-painted splattered appeal, help you stand firm in your fandom.
- Colour Shown: Black/Clover
- Style: HV9772-010
Boston Celtics Courtside
You love the Celtics so say it with your chest! These special joggers, with their spray-painted splattered appeal, help you stand firm in your fandom.
Benefits
Smooth on the outside, slightly fluffy on the inside, our midweight semi-brushed fleece helps keep you cosy while still being breezy. It's a comfy layer to wear all year round, perfect for those tricky in-between temps.
Product Details
- Ribbed cuff
- Elastic waistband with drawcord
- Body: 80% cotton/20% polyester Side pocket knuckle side: 100% cotton. Back pocket: 100% cotton.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Clover
- Style: HV9772-010
Size & Fit
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Full length: falls below the ankle
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Boston Celtics Courtside