 
image 1 of 3
Nike Baby Essentials Baby Hooded Overall - Pink Foam

Nike Baby Essentials

Baby Hooded Overall

199,90 kr.
Pink Foam
Ivory Heather
Cobalt Bliss
Mica Green
Hemp
Midnight Navy
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

Wrap the smallest athletes in cosy comfort with this coverall, made of soft, baby French terry that feels gentle on baby's sensitive skin. The hood provides optional extra warmth and the full-zip closure makes changing, dressing or layering over a bodysuit easy.


  • Colour Shown: Pink Foam
  • Style: FQ1520-663

Nike Baby Essentials

199,90 kr.

Wrap the smallest athletes in cosy comfort with this coverall, made of soft, baby French terry that feels gentle on baby's sensitive skin. The hood provides optional extra warmth and the full-zip closure makes changing, dressing or layering over a bodysuit easy.

Product details

  • 60% cotton/40% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Pink Foam
  • Style: FQ1520-663

Size & Fit

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (0)

No reviews

Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Baby Essentials.

    Nike Baby Essentials Baby Hooded Overall

    Nike Baby Essentials

    199,90 kr.

    Complete the look