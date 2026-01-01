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Nike Baby (12–24M) Lifestyle 3-Piece Hoodie Set with T-Shirt - Midnight Navy

Nike

Baby (12–24M) Lifestyle 3-Piece Hoodie Set with T-Shirt

449,90 kr.
Midnight Navy
Black

Klarna Available at checkout.

Easily outfit the littlest athletes in coordinated, versatile sport style with this three-piece set. The standard-fit tee has a tagless crew neck for fuss-free wear. The full-zip hoodie is a grab-and-go essential, and the matching trousers have a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit that lasts all day, all play.


  • Colour Shown: Midnight Navy
  • Style: IZ7376-410

Nike

449,90 kr.

Easily outfit the littlest athletes in coordinated, versatile sport style with this three-piece set. The standard-fit tee has a tagless crew neck for fuss-free wear. The full-zip hoodie is a grab-and-go essential, and the matching trousers have a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit that lasts all day, all play.

Product Details

  • 60% cotton/40% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Midnight Navy
  • Style: IZ7376-410

Size & Fit

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Baby (12–24M) Lifestyle 3-Piece Hoodie Set with T-Shirt

    Nike

    449,90 kr.

    Complete the look