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Nike Baby (12–24M) Juxta-Girl 2-Piece Bow Stripe Set - Moon Particle

Nike

Baby (12–24M) Juxta-Girl 2-Piece Bow Stripe Set

329,90 kr.

Klarna Available at checkout.

Sport meets sweet with this two-piece set. The crew top is made of soft knit fabric, features a textured logo graphic and dropped shoulders relax the fit. The matching leggings are made of soft and stretchy jersey enhanced with moisture-wicking Dri-FIT technology to help kiddos stay cool and dry while they play.


  • Colour Shown: Moon Particle
  • Style: JA3230-267

Nike

329,90 kr.

Sport meets sweet with this two-piece set. The crew top is made of soft knit fabric, features a textured logo graphic and dropped shoulders relax the fit. The matching leggings are made of soft and stretchy jersey enhanced with moisture-wicking Dri-FIT technology to help kiddos stay cool and dry while they play.

Product Details

  • Top: 50% polyester/44% rayon/6% elastane. Leggings: 88% polyester/12% elastane
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Moon Particle
  • Style: JA3230-267

Size & Fit

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Baby (12–24M) Juxta-Girl 2-Piece Bow Stripe Set

    Nike

    329,90 kr.

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