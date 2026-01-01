Nike
Baby (12–24M) Juxta-Girl 2-Piece Bow Stripe Set
Klarna Available at checkout.
Sport meets sweet with this two-piece set. The crew top is made of soft knit fabric, features a textured logo graphic and dropped shoulders relax the fit. The matching leggings are made of soft and stretchy jersey enhanced with moisture-wicking Dri-FIT technology to help kiddos stay cool and dry while they play.
- Colour Shown: Moon Particle
- Style: JA3230-267
Nike
Sport meets sweet with this two-piece set. The crew top is made of soft knit fabric, features a textured logo graphic and dropped shoulders relax the fit. The matching leggings are made of soft and stretchy jersey enhanced with moisture-wicking Dri-FIT technology to help kiddos stay cool and dry while they play.
Product Details
- Top: 50% polyester/44% rayon/6% elastane. Leggings: 88% polyester/12% elastane
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Moon Particle
- Style: JA3230-267
Size & Fit
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
Reviews (0)
Reviews (0)
No reviews
Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike.
Nike