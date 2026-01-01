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Nike Baby (12–24M) Crew and Printed Leggings Set - Black

Nike

Baby (12–24M) Crew and Printed Leggings Set

329,90 kr.
Black
Pink Rise

Klarna Available at checkout.

Easily dress your little athlete for play, chill or the classroom with this two-piece set. The fleece top has dropped shoulders for a relaxed fit and snappy tape closures on the back for easy dressing. The matching flared leggings have a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit and are enhanced with moisture-wicking Dri-FIT technology to help your kiddo stay cool and dry while they play.


  • Colour Shown: Black
  • Style: IZ7283-010

Nike

329,90 kr.

Easily dress your little athlete for play, chill or the classroom with this two-piece set. The fleece top has dropped shoulders for a relaxed fit and snappy tape closures on the back for easy dressing. The matching flared leggings have a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit and are enhanced with moisture-wicking Dri-FIT technology to help your kiddo stay cool and dry while they play.

Product Details

  • Top: 60% cotton/40% polyester. Leggings: 88% polyester/12% elastane
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black
  • Style: IZ7283-010

Size & Fit

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Baby (12–24M) Crew and Printed Leggings Set

    Nike

    329,90 kr.

    Complete the look