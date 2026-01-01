Nike
Baby (12-24M) 2-Piece Full-Zip Club Set
Klarna Available at checkout.
Looking for an easy way to outfit your little one in all-day comfort? This 2-piece set, made of soft cotton/poly fleece fabric, has you both covered. The roomy hoodie has a full-zip closure that makes layering over a tee or tank easy and the matching tapered pants have a stretchy waistband for a comfy, secure fit. Pair with any Nike top for a complete look that complements their favorite kicks.
- Colour Shown: Black
- Style: IB9015-010
Nike
Looking for an easy way to outfit your little one in all-day comfort? This 2-piece set, made of soft cotton/poly fleece fabric, has you both covered. The roomy hoodie has a full-zip closure that makes layering over a tee or tank easy and the matching tapered pants have a stretchy waistband for a comfy, secure fit. Pair with any Nike top for a complete look that complements their favorite kicks.
Benefits
Both pieces can be worn with pieces already in your child's wardrobe.
Product Details
- 60% Cotton, 40% Polyester
- Machine Wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black
- Style: IB9015-010
Size & Fit
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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