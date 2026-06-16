 
image 1 of 8
Highly Rated
Nike Ava X Older Kids' Shoes - Chalk/White/Hot Lava/Black

Nike Ava X

Older Kids' Shoes

699,90 kr.
Chalk/White/Hot Lava/Black
Black/Anthracite/Dark Grey/Smoke Grey
Summit White/White/Dark Grey/Black
White/Pink Foam/Pink Rise/Black
Dark Smoke Grey/Black/Smoke Grey/Green Strike
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

We're bringing footwear into the future with the Nike Ava X. Its sleek shape reminds us of a spaceship and the textured mesh upper is a breathable, alien-like skin that shapes to your foot. The supportive foam midsole gives you all-day support while keeping things so lightweight you might even forget you're wearing shoes at all.


  • Colour Shown: Chalk/White/Hot Lava/Black
  • Style: IM5371-100

Nike Ava X

699,90 kr.

We're bringing footwear into the future with the Nike Ava X. Its sleek shape reminds us of a spaceship and the textured mesh upper is a breathable, alien-like skin that shapes to your foot. The supportive foam midsole gives you all-day support while keeping things so lightweight you might even forget you're wearing shoes at all.

Benefits

  • A super-lightweight upper in a futuristic silhouette gives your outfit a space-age pop.
  • Updated outsole provides even better adventure-ready traction.
  • Pull tabs on the heel make this shoe easy to slip on and off at a moment's notice.

Product details

  • Classic laces
  • Low collar
  • Colour Shown: Chalk/White/Hot Lava/Black
  • Style: IM5371-100

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (24)

4.6 stars

  • Versatile and lightweight show with great support

    DanP

    These shoes fit true to size and provided so much support and breathability for my son’s feet. The fabric on the top part of the shoe is thin but strong and has multiple holes by the toes for extra airflow. The heel has so much support from the bottom of the shoe, about 1.5 inches of sole. The design is sleek and eye catching and the bottom of the sole has a lot of grip so you don’t slip. The fabric is very durable and high quality. It can take a beating during a workout and still hold together like new. His favorite part of the design is how the two colors of the sneaker are blended together and it goes from black at the heel to white by the toes. There’s nothing he would change, this is a fantastic shoe.

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Clean and Swift!

    kristyt

    Absolutely love these shoes! They are a crisp white, and although I was afraid that they would get dirty easily, the dirt comes right off. They fit perfectly, and feel like I am walking on clouds. Easily the most comfortable shoes I have ever worn! They may not make me faster, but I do get a lot of attention wearing them so I won't complain. Super cute and my new favorites.

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Nike Ava X

    AMG

    My kiddo loved these. Cushiony inside and got the tween approval of "these are really cool looking mom". They ran a little big on my kiddo, but not enough to size down.

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike Ava X Older Kids' Shoes

Nike Ava X

699,90 kr.

Complete the look

Item 3 of 6