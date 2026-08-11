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Highly Rated
Nike Ava Rover Older Kids' Shoes - Black/Black/Sequoia/Anthracite

Nike Ava Rover

Older Kids' Shoes

28% off
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

Performance-ready innovation, engineered for the city. The Nike Ava Rover elevates your everyday with a stacked ReactX midsole and an ultralight outsole designed with the streets in mind. Top it all off with a sleek, breathable upper that looks as good as it feels.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Sequoia/Anthracite
  • Style: HF6331-001

Nike Ava Rover

28% off

Performance-ready innovation, engineered for the city. The Nike Ava Rover elevates your everyday with a stacked ReactX midsole and an ultralight outsole designed with the streets in mind. Top it all off with a sleek, breathable upper that looks as good as it feels.

Secure fit

Mudguards wrap around the lightweight upper to help you feel secure. Perforations on the top of the shoe keep it breathable.

Next-Level Cushioning

The oversized midsole is made with performance-level ReactX foam for ultra-comfortable cushioning.

Engineered traction

A thin layer of rubber on the outsole adds grip only where you need it, keeping the shoe light and flexible.

Product details

  • Classic laces
  • Pull tab on heel
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Sequoia/Anthracite
  • Style: HF6331-001

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (33)

4.8 stars

  • Good for wider feet

    WhaleStar

    A lot of the more popular styles were too narrow for my son’s feet. I don’t think my son’s feet is particularly wide but he seems to have a hard time with Nike’s fit. He spotted this one in store and liked how it looked. It is spacious at the widest point of the feet and requires no break-in. The sole is thick and well cushioned. Since we have the same feet size, I tried it on as well and can attest it’s definitely roomier and comfortable. I’m just happy he’s happy with his new shoes.

  • good shoes and fit

    caps

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] my kids liked the shoes alot. good style, fit, and price point.

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Great show

    KingNoMoney23

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] My kid loves these shoes. Very cushioned and feel good and comfortable

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike Ava Rover Older Kids' Shoes

Nike Ava Rover

28% off

Complete the look

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Built to move differently

Borrowed from Nike running shoes, the Nike Ava Rover uses soft and springy ReactX foam to help kids bounce through their day.

Lightweight traction

From slick pavements to sharp turns, the lightweight rubber sole grips the ground to help keep kids on their feet. It's flexible, made to move and built to handle whatever their day brings.

Secure fit

A locked-in fit helps keep kids steady, regardless of what's ahead. Twists, turns and detours? Bring 'em on.