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Recycled Materials
Nike Aura
Floral Waist Pack (2L)
299,90 kr.
Klarna Available at checkout.
Yes, you need another Aura waist pack. This one pairs a delicate floral print with sleek metallic details. Keys, cards, phone? Check. They all fit in the main compartment. A rear zip pocket and interior slip pockets make organising a breeze.
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/Gunmetal
- Style: IQ1270-010
Nike Aura
299,90 kr.
Yes, you need another Aura waist pack. This one pairs a delicate floral print with sleek metallic details. Keys, cards, phone? Check. They all fit in the main compartment. A rear zip pocket and interior slip pockets make organising a breeze.
Product Details
- 18cm L x 7.5cm W x 12.5cm H (approx.)
- Adjustable strap
- Body: 100% nylon. Lining: 100% polyester
- Spot clean
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/Gunmetal
- Style: IQ1270-010
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Aura
299,90 kr.