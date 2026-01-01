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Recycled Materials
Nike Aura
Floral Crescent Cross-Body Bag (4L)
299,90 kr.
Klarna Available at checkout.
Yes, you need another Aura cross-body bag. This one pairs a delicate floral print with sleek metallic details. The main pocket provides quick access to small items while a zip interior slip pocket makes organising your valuables a breeze.
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/Gunmetal
- Style: IQ1268-010
Nike Aura
299,90 kr.
Yes, you need another Aura cross-body bag. This one pairs a delicate floral print with sleek metallic details. The main pocket provides quick access to small items while a zip interior slip pocket makes organising your valuables a breeze.
Product Details
- 30.5cm W x 18cm H x 10cm D (approx.)
- Adjustable strap
- Body: 100% nylon. Lining: 100% polyester
- Spot clean
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/Gunmetal
- Style: IQ1268-010
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Aura
299,90 kr.