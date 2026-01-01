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Nike Aura Floral Crescent Cross-Body Bag (4L) - Black/Black/Gunmetal

Recycled Materials

Nike Aura

Floral Crescent Cross-Body Bag (4L)

299,90 kr.
Black/Black/Gunmetal
Pink Smoke/Pink Smoke/ROSE GOLD BRL
ONE SIZE

Klarna Available at checkout.

Yes, you need another Aura cross-body bag. This one pairs a delicate floral print with sleek metallic details. The main pocket provides quick access to small items while a zip interior slip pocket makes organising your valuables a breeze.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Gunmetal
  • Style: IQ1268-010

Nike Aura

299,90 kr.

Yes, you need another Aura cross-body bag. This one pairs a delicate floral print with sleek metallic details. The main pocket provides quick access to small items while a zip interior slip pocket makes organising your valuables a breeze.

Product Details

  • 30.5cm W x 18cm H x 10cm D (approx.)
  • Adjustable strap
  • Body: 100% nylon. Lining: 100% polyester
  • Spot clean
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Gunmetal
  • Style: IQ1268-010

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Aura Floral Crescent Cross-Body Bag (4L)

    Nike Aura

    299,90 kr.

    Complete the look

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