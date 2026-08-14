Nike Aura Floral Backpack (24L)

Way too small
cassiec865549918
Unless you want to send your high schooler to school with a bookbag that’s the size of a kindergartener’s bookbag, don’t buy it. My daughter can’t fit her books in it.
Recycled Materials
Klarna Available at checkout.
Yes, you need another backpack. This one pairs a delicate floral print with sleek metallic details. Its main compartment is ideal for carrying all your daily essentials and comes equipped with an internal sleeve that fits most laptops. The front zip pocket and side pouch are perfect for tucking away your smaller go-to items.
Nike Aura
Yes, you need another backpack. This one pairs a delicate floral print with sleek metallic details. Its main compartment is ideal for carrying all your daily essentials and comes equipped with an internal sleeve that fits most laptops. The front zip pocket and side pouch are perfect for tucking away your smaller go-to items.
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
1 star
Way too small
cassiec865549918
Unless you want to send your high schooler to school with a bookbag that’s the size of a kindergartener’s bookbag, don’t buy it. My daughter can’t fit her books in it.
Nike Aura