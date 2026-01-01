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Nike Aura
Crescent Cross-Body Bag (4L)
25% off
Klarna Available at checkout.
Keep your daily essentials close with the Nike Aura cross-body bag. The main pocket provides quick access to small items while interior slip pockets make organisation easy. This version pairs corduroy fabric with metallic details.
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/MT SILVER BRL
- Style: IH2122-010
Nike Aura
25% off
Keep your daily essentials close with the Nike Aura cross-body bag. The main pocket provides quick access to small items while interior slip pockets make organisation easy. This version pairs corduroy fabric with metallic details.
Product Details
- Adjustable strap
- 30.5cm W x 18cm H x 10cm D (approx.)
- Body: 100% polyester Lining: 100% polyester
- Spot clean
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/MT SILVER BRL
- Style: IH2122-010
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Aura
25% off