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Atlético Madrid
Women's Nike Football T-Shirt
219,90 kr.
Klarna Available at checkout.
Cheer Atlético Madrid on to victory in this roomy T-shirt. Its midweight cotton jersey feels soft with a subtle drape, the perfect combination for matches and weekends.
- Colour Shown: Obsidian
- Style: IQ5056-451
Atlético Madrid
219,90 kr.
Cheer Atlético Madrid on to victory in this roomy T-shirt. Its midweight cotton jersey feels soft with a subtle drape, the perfect combination for matches and weekends.
Product Details
- Printed graphics
- 100% cotton
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Obsidian
- Style: IQ5056-451
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size S and is 5′11″ (179cm approx.)
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Atlético Madrid
219,90 kr.