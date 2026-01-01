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Atlético Madrid Women's Nike Football T-Shirt - Obsidian

Atlético Madrid

Women's Nike Football T-Shirt

219,90 kr.
Select SizeSize Guide

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This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

Cheer Atlético Madrid on to victory in this roomy T-shirt. Its midweight cotton jersey feels soft with a subtle drape, the perfect combination for matches and weekends.


  • Colour Shown: Obsidian
  • Style: IQ5056-451

Atlético Madrid

219,90 kr.

Cheer Atlético Madrid on to victory in this roomy T-shirt. Its midweight cotton jersey feels soft with a subtle drape, the perfect combination for matches and weekends.

Product Details

  • Printed graphics
  • 100% cotton
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Obsidian
  • Style: IQ5056-451

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size S and is 5′11″ (179cm approx.)
    • Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Atlético Madrid Women's Nike Football T-Shirt

    Atlético Madrid

    219,90 kr.

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