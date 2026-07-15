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A'ja Wilson Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts - Black/White

Recycled Materials

A'ja Wilson

Women's Dri-FIT 10.2cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts

399,90 kr.
Black/White
Hyper Pink/Black
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres

Bring your A-game with unapologetic comfort. Sweat-wicking and breathable, these lined mesh shorts have a curved hem and roomy fit to make quick cuts on the court like A'ja.


  • Colour Shown: Black/White
  • Style: II4213-010

A'ja Wilson

399,90 kr.

Bring your A-game with unapologetic comfort. Sweat-wicking and breathable, these lined mesh shorts have a curved hem and roomy fit to make quick cuts on the court like A'ja.

Benefits

  • Built around the star she's always drawn into her signature, A'ja's logo is strong, bold and playful – just like the energy she brings to the court.
  • Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
  • Roll the waistband down to sport the branded jacquard elastic.

Product Details

  • A'ja Wilson logo
  • Swoosh logo
  • Pockets
  • Body/lining/pocket bags: 100% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/White
  • Style: II4213-010

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size S and is 5′10″ (178cm approx.)
    • Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

Reviews (1)

5 stars

  • MilicaB375034733

    Very comfortable shorts! Wearing them over summer and they are supper comfy and breathable. Recommend!

A'ja Wilson Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts

A'ja Wilson

399,90 kr.

Complete the look