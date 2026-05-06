Nike Air Rift Women's Shoes

Comfy & Stylish
LexS36479202
Omg I’m in love. I wear between 8.5-9, I ordered a 9 and still have a little room in the toe. Super comfy and stylish.
Klarna Available at checkout.
When you want to be barefoot but you need a shoe, go with the Air Rift. Adjustable straps let you easily slide into this split-toe design. Add some Air cushioning in the heel and your feet will feel like they're wearing nothing at all.
Nike Air Rift
When you want to be barefoot but you need a shoe, go with the Air Rift. Adjustable straps let you easily slide into this split-toe design. Add some Air cushioning in the heel and your feet will feel like they're wearing nothing at all.
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
5 stars
Comfy & Stylish
LexS36479202
Omg I’m in love. I wear between 8.5-9, I ordered a 9 and still have a little room in the toe. Super comfy and stylish.
Emilie633773996
Parfaite 👍🏻confortable et originale Super contente de mon achat Envoie rapide
Yanina262344970
Loooove them! So stylish and comfortable!
Nike Air Rift