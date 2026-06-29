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Nike Air Max TL 2.5 Premium Men's Shoes - Black/Black/Anthracite

Nike Air Max TL 2.5 Premium

Men's shoes

1.349 kr.
Black/Black/Anthracite
White/Pure Platinum/Metallic Silver/Dark Obsidian
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

Reviving a late '90s fave, the Air Max TL 2.5 brings back the iconic wavy Air Max aesthetic. Airy textiles fuse with smooth synthetic leather for a clean finish, while full-length Max Air cushioning brings a bouncy feel to every step.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Anthracite
  • Style: IM4656-001

Nike Air Max TL 2.5 Premium

1.349 kr.

Reviving a late '90s fave, the Air Max TL 2.5 brings back the iconic wavy Air Max aesthetic. Airy textiles fuse with smooth synthetic leather for a clean finish, while full-length Max Air cushioning brings a bouncy feel to every step.

Benefits

  • The upper combines textiles and synthetic leather for breathability and durability.
  • Plush and comfortable, the Max Air cushioning has just the right amount of support.
  • Rubber outsole provides durable traction.

Product details

  • Synthetic leather upper
  • Foam midsole
  • Rubber outsole
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Anthracite
  • Style: IM4656-001

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (2)

4.5 stars

  • Muy recomendables

    eloyg12499904

    Muy cómodas , materiales de primera calidad y buen acabado. Como punto negativo , no me gusta que no se puedan extraer las plantillas ya que uso unas a medida

  • Scarpe

    RobertoD390483154

    Ottimo prodotto private in camminare risultano molto commode cansiglate

Nike Air Max TL 2.5 Premium Men's Shoes

Nike Air Max TL 2.5 Premium

1.349 kr.

Complete the look

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