Nike Air Max TL 2.5 Men's Shoes

Wunderschön und bequem
maryam24550477
Super. Es ist so wie Beschreibung. Perfekt. Die große ist auch genau wie Beschreibung. Also fällt nicht größer oder kleiner.
Klarna Available at checkout.
Reviving a late '90s fave, the Air Max TL 2.5 brings back the iconic wavy Air Max aesthetic. Airy textiles fuse with smooth synthetic leather for a clean finish, while full-length Max Air cushioning brings a bouncy feel to every step.
Nike Air Max TL 2.5
Reviving a late '90s fave, the Air Max TL 2.5 brings back the iconic wavy Air Max aesthetic. Airy textiles fuse with smooth synthetic leather for a clean finish, while full-length Max Air cushioning brings a bouncy feel to every step.
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4.8 stars
Wunderschön und bequem
maryam24550477
Super. Es ist so wie Beschreibung. Perfekt. Die große ist auch genau wie Beschreibung. Also fällt nicht größer oder kleiner.
Style and Comfort
Pbrad
They look great and are extremely comfortable. They fit perfect and you can walk in them all day. Has quickly become one of my favorite pairs.
Top
MandyM447821681
Super, stylischer Schuh - fällt grössengerecht aus. Mein Sohn ist begeistert 👍🏼
Nike Air Max TL 2.5