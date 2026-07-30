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Nike Air Max Moto 2K Men's Shoes - Black/Black/Anthracite/Black

Nike Air Max Moto 2K

Men's Shoes

1.049 kr.
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Familiar yet fresh, the Air Max Moto is ready to go for a ride. A ripstop upper and toggled laces complement performance-inspired details and Max Air in the heel.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Anthracite/Black
  • Style: IR0072-002

Nike Air Max Moto 2K

1.049 kr.

Familiar yet fresh, the Air Max Moto is ready to go for a ride. A ripstop upper and toggled laces complement performance-inspired details and Max Air in the heel.

Benefits

  • Plush and comfortable, the Max Air cushioning has just the right amount of support.
  • Ripstop and synthetic leather upper is breathable and durable.
  • Roomy toe box adds comfort while still looking sleek.

Product Details

  • Foam midsole
  • Rubber outsole
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Anthracite/Black
  • Style: IR0072-002

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (3)

4.7 stars

  • Taille 47 parfaite

    brigitte518719557

    Parfaites Légères et très joli look

  • Incredible shoes but size up one whole size.

    BrandonD711548387

    Buy these shoes one size up, trust me. I have several pair of these shoes and they are the most comfortable Nikes I own.

  • RollandC820324734

    Great shoe. Comfortable but the outer/topline of the shoe feels like I’ll bust through them if I walk to fast.

Nike Air Max Moto 2K Men's Shoes

Nike Air Max Moto 2K

1.049 kr.

Complete the look

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