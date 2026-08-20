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Nike Air Max Genome Women's Shoes - White/Summit White/Sapphire/Lime Ice

Nike Air Max Genome

Women's Shoes

1.399 kr.

Sold Out:

This colour is currently unavailable

Inspired by the future-forward designs of the 2000s, the Air Max Genome adds a fresh face to the Air Max house.Its tech-like upper uses a mix of materials including no-sew skins, airy mesh and durable TPU details.The low-profile, full-length Air unit adds comfort to match.Sleek and refined, it's bound to become your new favourite Air Max.


  • Colour Shown: White/Summit White/Sapphire/Lime Ice
  • Style: DC4057-101

Nike Air Max Genome

1.399 kr.

AIR FOR THE NEW GENERATION.

Inspired by the future-forward designs of the 2000s, the Air Max Genome adds a fresh face to the Air Max house.Its tech-like upper uses a mix of materials including no-sew skins, airy mesh and durable TPU details.The low-profile, full-length Air unit adds comfort to match.Sleek and refined, it's bound to become your new favourite Air Max.

Benefits

  • The upper features sleek lines and a rich mixture of materials, adding depth to the fast-paced look.
  • Reinforcement on the toe and heel prep you for the city, day in and day out.
  • Originally designed for performance sports, the full-length Air unit adds unbelievable comfort while its low-profile design keeps the bulk down.
  • Padded, low-cut collar looks sleek and feels great.
  • The caged midsection uses mesh underlays for an edgy look with lots of dimension.

Product Details

  • Rubber sole
  • Traditional lacing
  • Pull tab on heel
  • Colour Shown: White/Summit White/Sapphire/Lime Ice
  • Style: DC4057-101

Nike Air Max Origins

Revolutionary Air technology first made its way into Nike footwear in 1978.In 1987, the Air Max 1 debuted with visible Air technology in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air cushioning—suddenly they could see it.Since then, next-generation Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking colour combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning.

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Air Max Genome Women's Shoes

    Nike Air Max Genome

    1.399 kr.