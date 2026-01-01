Nike Air Max 270 By You Women's Shoes

Nike Air Max 270 By You

1.349 kr.

This customisable version of Nike's first lifestyle Air Max brings you style, comfort and big attitude. The design draws inspiration from Air Max icons, showcasing Nike's greatest innovation with its large window and your choice of colours.

What's Your Base?

Start with the leather and textile upper. Choose between an array of colours and customise the Swoosh logos and back tabs.

Colour-up

Clean neutrals, luxe metallics, sporty classics or all of the above. What will you create?

Express yourself

Your initials? A nickname? Or something else that's so you. Get personal with up to three characters on the back tab. Plus, your name is on the box.