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Air Jordan Ultra SE
Men's Shoes
1.149 kr.
Klarna Available at checkout.
What happens when you reimagine one of the most iconic Jordans in our line-up? You create a versatile pair of kicks ready to step into the future. Smooth leather pairs with a low-cut collar for easy, everyday wearability.
- Colour Shown: Old Royal/Deep Royal Blue/Off-Noir/University Red
- Style: IV6252-400
Air Jordan Ultra SE
1.149 kr.
What happens when you reimagine one of the most iconic Jordans in our line-up? You create a versatile pair of kicks ready to step into the future. Smooth leather pairs with a low-cut collar for easy, everyday wearability.
Benefits
- Smooth genuine and synthetic leather provide durability.
- Plush and comfortable, the Max Air cushioning has just the right amount of support.
Product Details
- Foam midsole
- Rubber outsole
- Colour Shown: Old Royal/Deep Royal Blue/Off-Noir/University Red
- Style: IV6252-400
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Air Jordan Ultra SE
1.149 kr.