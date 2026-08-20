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Air Jordan Mule SE Women's Mules - Off-Noir/Chalk/Metallic Gold

Air Jordan Mule SE

Women's Mules

1.199 kr.

Klarna Available at checkout.

The Air Jordan Mule combines a classic loafer upper, a soft foam platform and heritage Jordan style. What you get is a sleek and comfortable shoe that's solid enough for everyday wear. Rubber sidewalls give you a chunky look while premium hardware adds an elegant touch.


  • Colour Shown: Off-Noir/Chalk/Metallic Gold
  • Style: IV5070-001

Air Jordan Mule SE

1.199 kr.

The Air Jordan Mule combines a classic loafer upper, a soft foam platform and heritage Jordan style. What you get is a sleek and comfortable shoe that's solid enough for everyday wear. Rubber sidewalls give you a chunky look while premium hardware adds an elegant touch.

Benefits

  • Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
  • The foam platform works with rubber sidewalls to create a chunky look without added weight.
  • The slip-on construction lets you get out of the door fast.

Product Details

  • Leather upper
  • Low-cut collar
  • Colour Shown: Off-Noir/Chalk/Metallic Gold
  • Style: IV5070-001

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Air Jordan Mule SE Women's Mules

    Air Jordan Mule SE

    1.199 kr.