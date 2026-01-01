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Air Jordan Men's Tracksuit Jacket - Off-Noir

Recycled Materials

Air Jordan

Men's Tracksuit Jacket

29% off
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

This product is made with at least 75% recycled fibres

Classic athletics style meets Jordan heritage. This jacket delivers lightweight comfort in an easy-to-layer silhouette. Subtle details rep the Jumpman legacy.


  • Colour Shown: Off-Noir
  • Style: HV0081-045

Air Jordan

29% off

Classic athletics style meets Jordan heritage. This jacket delivers lightweight comfort in an easy-to-layer silhouette. Subtle details rep the Jumpman legacy.

Product Details

  • Imported
  • Face of body fabric: 100% nylon; back of body fabric: 100% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Colour Shown: Off-Noir
  • Style: HV0081-045

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6′1″ (184cm approx.)
    • Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Air Jordan Men's Tracksuit Jacket

    Air Jordan

    29% off

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