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Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low Men's Shoe - Cool Grey/Medium Grey/White

Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low

Men's Shoe

999,95 kr.
Cool Grey/Medium Grey/White
White/Armoury Navy/Pollen

Sold Out:

This colour is currently unavailable

The Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low looks to the future of flight with comfort in mind.The soft leather toe cap and mudguard and webbing lace loops replicate distinct features from the original AJ11.Soft, smooth Cushlon foam and Zoom Air cushioning make every step comfortable.


  • Colour Shown: Cool Grey/Medium Grey/White
  • Style: CW0784-001

Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low

999,95 kr.

SUMMER LUXE.

The Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low looks to the future of flight with comfort in mind.The soft leather toe cap and mudguard and webbing lace loops replicate distinct features from the original AJ11.Soft, smooth Cushlon foam and Zoom Air cushioning make every step comfortable.

Lightweight, Soft and Springy

Cushlon foam is soft and smooth through every step.Zoom Air cushioning adds lightweight responsiveness to the mix.

Premium Leather

Soft leather covers the toe area and extends back through the midfoot along the shoe's outer side.It has perforations for breathability.

Secure Fit

Fabric wraps up and over the top of the foot for a secure, contoured fit.

More Benefits

  • 1-piece foam collar provides secure, comfortable cushioning around the heel and ankle.
  • Rubber sections on the outsole provide traction and durability for high-wear areas.
  • Webbing lace loops help you lace up quickly.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: Cool Grey/Medium Grey/White
  • Style: CW0784-001

Size & Fit

    • Fits large; we recommend ordering a full size down
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low Men's Shoe

    Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low

    999,95 kr.