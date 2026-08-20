Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low
Men's Shoe
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The Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low looks to the future of flight with comfort in mind.The soft leather toe cap and mudguard and webbing lace loops replicate distinct features from the original AJ11.Soft, smooth Cushlon foam and Zoom Air cushioning make every step comfortable.
- Colour Shown: Cool Grey/Medium Grey/White
- Style: CW0784-001
Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low
SUMMER LUXE.
The Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low looks to the future of flight with comfort in mind.The soft leather toe cap and mudguard and webbing lace loops replicate distinct features from the original AJ11.Soft, smooth Cushlon foam and Zoom Air cushioning make every step comfortable.
Lightweight, Soft and Springy
Cushlon foam is soft and smooth through every step.Zoom Air cushioning adds lightweight responsiveness to the mix.
Premium Leather
Soft leather covers the toe area and extends back through the midfoot along the shoe's outer side.It has perforations for breathability.
Secure Fit
Fabric wraps up and over the top of the foot for a secure, contoured fit.
More Benefits
- 1-piece foam collar provides secure, comfortable cushioning around the heel and ankle.
- Rubber sections on the outsole provide traction and durability for high-wear areas.
- Webbing lace loops help you lace up quickly.
Product details
- Colour Shown: Cool Grey/Medium Grey/White
- Style: CW0784-001
Size & Fit
- Fits large; we recommend ordering a full size down
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low