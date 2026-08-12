Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Flight Club Men's Shoes

OG look and fit
MC-Scot
These Retro OGs fit nicely and have a great fit.
Klarna Available at checkout.
If you wanted to fly like MJ, you had to join the club. The Air Jordan Flight Club. This AJ1 honours the heritage and nostalgia of the popular mail-in membership programme from the '80s and '90s. A black woven textile upper features white and University Red accents with reflective design details, bringing all the classic Jumpman DNA. Complete with all the iconic elements—these are your ultimate fan club flex.
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Flight Club
If you wanted to fly like MJ, you had to join the club. The Air Jordan Flight Club. This AJ1 honours the heritage and nostalgia of the popular mail-in membership programme from the '80s and '90s. A black woven textile upper features white and University Red accents with reflective design details, bringing all the classic Jumpman DNA. Complete with all the iconic elements—these are your ultimate fan club flex.
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4.8 stars
OG look and fit
MC-Scot
These Retro OGs fit nicely and have a great fit.
Belle quanto diverse dalle altre
jacopo349945012
Il materiale diverso dalle altre, la qualità del materiale e alcuni dettagli molto particolari
Love it
Rayne84
Comfy and like the look and how they fit highly recommended
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Flight Club