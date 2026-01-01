Air Jordan 1 Mid
Women's Shoes
Klarna Available at checkout.
The Air Jordan 1 Mid brings full-court style and premium comfort to an iconic look. Encapsulated Air in the heel, cushions your play on the hardwood, while the padded collar gives you a supportive feel. Speckled laces add some flair for the finishing touch.
- Colour Shown: Sail/Light Cognac/Filbert/Dark Hazel
- Style: IQ0306-133
Air Jordan 1 Mid
The Air Jordan 1 Mid brings full-court style and premium comfort to an iconic look. Encapsulated Air in the heel, cushions your play on the hardwood, while the padded collar gives you a supportive feel. Speckled laces add some flair for the finishing touch.
Benefits
- Leather, synthetic leather and textile upper for a supportive feel.
- Foam midsole and Nike Air cushioning provide lightweight comfort.
- Rubber outsole with pivot circle gives you durable traction.
Product details
- Colour Shown: Sail/Light Cognac/Filbert/Dark Hazel
- Style: IQ0306-133
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Air Jordan 1 Mid