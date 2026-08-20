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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Men's shoes
1.149 kr.
Klarna Available at checkout.
The Air Jordan 1 Mid brings full-court style and premium comfort to an iconic look. Its Air-Sole unit cushions play on the hardwood, while the padded collar gives you a supportive feel.
- Colour Shown: Summit White/Phantom/Sail/Light Smoke Grey
- Style: IO2050-100
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
1.149 kr.
The Air Jordan 1 Mid brings full-court style and premium comfort to an iconic look. Its Air-Sole unit cushions play on the hardwood, while the padded collar gives you a supportive feel.
Benefits
- Premium leather and textile upper provides durability, comfort and support.
- Air-Sole unit in the heel delivers signature cushioning.
- Rubber outsole offers traction on a variety of surfaces.
Product details
- Colour Shown: Summit White/Phantom/Sail/Light Smoke Grey
- Style: IO2050-100
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
1.149 kr.