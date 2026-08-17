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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Men's Shoes - Black/Opti Yellow/Silver

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

Men's Shoes

1.149 kr.
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Klarna Available at checkout.

Inspired by the original AJ1, this mid-top edition maintains the iconic look you love while choice colours, crisp materials and reflective design accents give it a distinct identity.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Opti Yellow/Silver
  • Style: IO2052-001

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

1.149 kr.

Inspired by the original AJ1, this mid-top edition maintains the iconic look you love while choice colours, crisp materials and reflective design accents give it a distinct identity.

Benefits

  • Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
  • Reflective woven material on the quarter panels adds visibility.
  • Full-grain leather on the vamp provides premium durability.

Product Details

  • Foam midsole
  • Rubber outsole
  • Colour Shown: Black/Opti Yellow/Silver
  • Style: IO2052-001

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (1)

5 stars

  • Me encantan

    Jesús

    Buenos materiales, me ha sorprendido la piel, muy buena. Este diseño es espectacular.

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Men's Shoes

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

1.149 kr.

Complete the look