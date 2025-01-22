triangle, start, resume, beginVideo
 
image 1 of 10
Highly Rated
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's Shoes - Black/White/Metallic Silver/Black

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

Women's Shoes

1.049 kr.
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

Low top but never low profile, fresh textures give you an updated AJ1 without losing its iconic silhouette and familiar feel. Made from premium leather, this all-time favourite is decked out with Nike Air cushioning and a sleek design that gives you an extra bit of shine.


  • Colour Shown: Black/White/Metallic Silver/Black
  • Style: HJ7743-010

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

1.049 kr.

Low top but never low profile, fresh textures give you an updated AJ1 without losing its iconic silhouette and familiar feel. Made from premium leather, this all-time favourite is decked out with Nike Air cushioning and a sleek design that gives you an extra bit of shine.

Benefits

  • Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
  • The rubber in the outsole helps give you durable traction that's ideal for everyday wear.

Product details

  • Perforations on the toe
  • Rolled edges
  • Metal Jumpman logo key ring
  • Wings logo on heel
  • Embroidered Jumpman logo on the tongue
  • Colour Shown: Black/White/Metallic Silver/Black
  • Style: HJ7743-010

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (55)

4.8 stars

  • Daniela467211102

    Soddisfatta del prodotto , consegna veloce come sempre da Nike

  • Parfait

    Nike User

    Parfait ça taille bien trop stylé

  • Toll 😊

    Nike User

    Sieht sehr gut aus 👍 Größe passt

Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's Shoes

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

1.049 kr.

Complete the look

Item 3 of 3