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Air Jordan 1 Low SE Quai 54 Men's Shoes - White/Key Lime/Action Grape

Air Jordan 1 Low SE Quai 54

Men's Shoes

1.049 kr.
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

This take on the AJ1 Low gets back to Quai 54 basics: streetball, Paris and Jordan. Inspired by the original that debuted in 1985, it sets you up for lasting comfort with premium materials and an Air unit in the heel. With an iconic design that pairs perfectly with any 'fit, these kicks ensure you'll always be on point.


  • Colour Shown: White/Key Lime/Action Grape
  • Style: IR2367-100

Air Jordan 1 Low SE Quai 54

1.049 kr.

This take on the AJ1 Low gets back to Quai 54 basics: streetball, Paris and Jordan. Inspired by the original that debuted in 1985, it sets you up for lasting comfort with premium materials and an Air unit in the heel. With an iconic design that pairs perfectly with any 'fit, these kicks ensure you'll always be on point.

Benefits

  • Encapsulated Air-Sole unit provides lightweight cushioning.
  • Genuine leather in the upper offers durability and a premium look.
  • Solid rubber outsole enhances traction on a variety of surfaces.
  • Perforations on the toe box add breathability.

Product Details

  • Foam midsole
  • Low-cut collar
  • Classic laces
  • Colour Shown: White/Key Lime/Action Grape
  • Style: IR2367-100

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (2)

3 stars

  • Trop brillantes pr. Rapport ax photos

    RiadhK870795794

    Trop brillantes par rapport aux photos du site Nike. Mais belle chaussure.

  • Oui mais …

    devotee

    Un peu trop « brillantes » mais jolies

Air Jordan 1 Low SE Quai 54 Men's Shoes

Air Jordan 1 Low SE Quai 54

1.049 kr.

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