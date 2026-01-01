image 1 of 9
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
749,90 kr.
Klarna Available at checkout.
An iconic look that lasts. This AJ1 pairs the classic design of the original with premium materials that will keep you going all day.
- Colour Shown: Off-White/Soft Pearl/Light Smoke Grey
- Style: IO2060-100
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
749,90 kr.
An iconic look that lasts. This AJ1 pairs the classic design of the original with premium materials that will keep you going all day.
Benefits
- Nike Air unit in the heel creates lightweight, bouncy cushioning.
- Flex grooves at the front of the outsole
- Rubber outsole provides traction on a variety of surfaces.
Product Details
- Low-cut collar
- Classic laces
- Colour Shown: Off-White/Soft Pearl/Light Smoke Grey
- Style: IO2060-100
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
Reviews (0)
Reviews (0)
No reviews
Have your say. Be the first to review the Air Jordan 1 Low SE.
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
749,90 kr.