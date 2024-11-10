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Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes - Legend Light Brown/Sail/Neutral Grey/Archaeo Brown

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

Older Kids' Shoes

749,90 kr.
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

Stay grounded in these neutral low tops. Smooth leather and soft suede add dimension and texture to these easy-to-style Js while Nike Air units add comfortable cushioning to help you feel as good as you look.


  • Colour Shown: Legend Light Brown/Sail/Neutral Grey/Archaeo Brown
  • Style: HF1863-200

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

749,90 kr.

Stay grounded in these neutral low tops. Smooth leather and soft suede add dimension and texture to these easy-to-style Js while Nike Air units add comfortable cushioning to help you feel as good as you look.

Benefits

  • The premium leather adds durability and structure to the upper.
  • A foam midsole helps add lightweight cushioning.
  • The encapsulated Nike Air unit in the heel gives you soft cushioning.

Product details

  • Cupsole construction
  • Embroidered Jumpman logo
  • Wings logo on heel
  • Colour Shown: Legend Light Brown/Sail/Neutral Grey/Archaeo Brown
  • Style: HF1863-200

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (6)

4.3 stars

  • TracyG542038055

    I love the shoes but the size was bigger than I usual. Overall I love them.

  • Super mooi 🤩

    shimora

    Perfect! Ook een super mooie dames Schoen 😍

  • Parfait

    shirley

    Taille normalement, n’écouter pas les avis

Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

749,90 kr.

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