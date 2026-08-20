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Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
749,90 kr.
Klarna Available at checkout.
An iconic look that lasts. This AJ1 pairs the classic design of the original with premium materials that will keep you going all day.
- Colour Shown: Off-Noir/White/Desert Pink/Desert Pink
- Style: IO2067-001
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
749,90 kr.
An iconic look that lasts. This AJ1 pairs the classic design of the original with premium materials that will keep you going all day.
Benefits
- Real and synthetic leather offers durability and structure.
- Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
- The soft foam midsole helps provide lightweight cushioning.
- The rubber outsole adds durable traction.
Product Details
- Classic laces
- Wings logo on the heel
- Jumpman on the tongue
- Colour Shown: Off-Noir/White/Desert Pink/Desert Pink
- Style: IO2067-001
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Air Jordan 1 Low SE
749,90 kr.