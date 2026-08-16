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Air Jordan 1 Low SE Men's Shoes - White/Iron Grey/Wolf Grey

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

Men's Shoes

1.049 kr.
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

Inspired by the original that debuted in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers a clean, classic look that's familiar yet always fresh. With an iconic design that pairs perfectly with any 'fit, these kicks ensure you'll always be on point.


  • Colour Shown: White/Iron Grey/Wolf Grey
  • Style: IX3959-100

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

1.049 kr.

Inspired by the original that debuted in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers a clean, classic look that's familiar yet always fresh. With an iconic design that pairs perfectly with any 'fit, these kicks ensure you'll always be on point.

Benefits

  • Soft leather upper provides a smooth feel and durability.
  • Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.

Product Details

  • Foam midsole
  • Rubber outsole
  • Low-cut collar
  • Classic laces
  • Colour Shown: White/Iron Grey/Wolf Grey
  • Style: IX3959-100

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (2)

5 stars

  • Compra exitosa

    AlonzoC571508640

    Las zapatillas son espectaculares y muy cómodas. Las recibí en tiempo y forma en la tienda que pedí. Totalmente satisfecho.

  • shirleyv930546665

    Mooie schoen en mooie materialen. Ook leuk twee kleuren veters mogelijk

Air Jordan 1 Low SE Men's Shoes

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

1.049 kr.

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