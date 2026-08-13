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Highly Rated
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes - Field Brown/Field Brown/Gum Medium Brown/Sail

Nike Air Force 1 '07

Women's Shoes

1.149 kr.
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes - Field Brown/Field Brown/Gum Medium Brown/Sail
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The AF-1 gets a pony-hair leather makeover. The classic cupsole design with its slight platform remains the same though.


  • Colour Shown: Field Brown/Field Brown/Gum Medium Brown/Sail
  • Style: IO0442-200

Nike Air Force 1 '07

1.149 kr.

The AF-1 gets a pony-hair leather makeover. The classic cupsole design with its slight platform remains the same though.

Benefits

  • Smooth leather with stitched overlays ages to soft perfection.
  • Nike Air cushioning adds lightweight, all-day comfort.
  • Padded, low-cut collar looks sleek and feels great.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: Field Brown/Field Brown/Gum Medium Brown/Sail
  • Style: IO0442-200

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (31)

4.5 stars

  • Maria228154966

    Love these shoes! I normally wear size 7.5, but I had to size down. I ordered size 7 and with my crease protectors, they fit perfectly!

  • Redelijk aan de prijs maar wel heel erg leuk!!!

    HelenT79880482

    Super!!! Zitten ook lekker, moet wel zeggen dat ik nog moet afwachten wat er gebeurd als ik ermee in de regen loop. Volgens het labeltje staat er dat er een kans is op kleurdoorlopen... dus ga ze bij voorkeur dan niet in de regen dragen, maar ja, in NL kan je dit niet altijd zo plannen. Mochten ze daardoor doorlopen, zal het een sterretje minder worden. Voor nu vind ik ze FANTASTISCH!!

  • Love. Love love

    AmamdaS980949416

    True to size super cute and comfy

Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes

Nike Air Force 1 '07

1.149 kr.

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