Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 'USA' Men's Shoes

Air force schoenen zijn tijdloos!
Berry67197578
Ik zou 5 sterren geven als deze schoen nog iets gepersonaliseerd zou kunnen worden. Verder mooie air force schoenen.
Klarna Available at checkout.
Rep US Football as you celebrate the sport's biggest stage with iconic streetwear style. Like all LV8s, this one has classic '80s construction, a subtle platform and a sleek leather upper. Unlike others, it honours the red, white and blue with an embroidered team crest.
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 'USA'
Rep US Football as you celebrate the sport's biggest stage with iconic streetwear style. Like all LV8s, this one has classic '80s construction, a subtle platform and a sleek leather upper. Unlike others, it honours the red, white and blue with an embroidered team crest.
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4.8 stars
Air force schoenen zijn tijdloos!
Berry67197578
Ik zou 5 sterren geven als deze schoen nog iets gepersonaliseerd zou kunnen worden. Verder mooie air force schoenen.
As always great shoe
RobH818882133
Just like all my other Air Force shoes they fit perfectly. The swoosh has a little sprinkle in it.i can wear these all day long, even in warm circumstances.
DianaR195723293
Mooi metallic blauwe swoos, jammer van die usb vlag op de achterzijde.
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 'USA'