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Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Men's Shoes
979,90 kr.
Klarna Available at checkout.
Comfortable, durable and timeless – it's number one for a reason. The classic '80s construction pairs durable leather with bold details for style that tracks whether you're on court or on the go.
- Colour Shown: Black/Sail
- Style: IU7592-001
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
979,90 kr.
Comfortable, durable and timeless – it's number one for a reason. The classic '80s construction pairs durable leather with bold details for style that tracks whether you're on court or on the go.
Benefits
- Genuine and synthetic leather upper with perforated toe box is breathable and comfortable.
- Nike Air unit provides lightweight cushioning.
- A rubber outsole with classic pivot circles delivers traction and durability.
Product Details
- Foam midsole
- Rubber outsole
- Colour Shown: Black/Sail
- Style: IU7592-001
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
979,90 kr.