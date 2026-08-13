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Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette' Women's Shoes - Pink Rise/Pink Foam/Metallic Silver/Pink Rise

Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette'

Women's Shoes

979,90 kr.
Pink Rise/Pink Foam/Metallic Silver/Pink Rise
Black/Off-Noir/Metallic Silver/Black
White/Wolf Grey/Metallic Silver/White
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

Comfortable, durable and timeless—it's number one for a reason. The Air Force 1 pairs its classic silhouette with premium leather for a crisp, clean look.


  • Colour Shown: Pink Rise/Pink Foam/Metallic Silver/Pink Rise
  • Style: IR8637-600

Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette'

979,90 kr.

Comfortable, durable and timeless—it's number one for a reason. The Air Force 1 pairs its classic silhouette with premium leather for a crisp, clean look.

Benefits

  • The leather upper, featuring a perforated toe box, is both breathable and comfortable.
  • Nike Air unit provides lightweight cushioning.
  • A rubber outsole with classic pivot circles delivers traction and durability.

Product Details

  • Padded collar
  • Foam midsole
  • Colour Shown: Pink Rise/Pink Foam/Metallic Silver/Pink Rise
  • Style: IR8637-600

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (6)

4.5 stars

  • Gorgeous steppers

    Aleshiap544157813

    I love them they are sooo cute and I get to match with my baby daughter

  • Beautiful but Loud

    emh1223

    I love AF1s. These are beautiful but they are the loudest pair of sneakers ever. They squeak and make so much noise they are unwearable. Disappointed because they are so lovely.

  • Great shoe…show stopper

    rah4300

    Love this shoe a mix of a classic with a bit of femininity, so comfortable and stylish I got so many compliments.

Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette' Women's Shoes

Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette'

979,90 kr.

Complete the look

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