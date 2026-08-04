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Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Cropped Running Tank Top - Off-White/Black

Recycled Materials

Nike AeroSwift

Women's Dri-FIT ADV Cropped Running Tank Top

649,90 kr.
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres

Designed with a prize in mind, this race-ready top helps keep you dry and comfortable as you cross the finish line. It's sweat wicking, breathable and elevated with a print inspired by the dazzling gleam of a diamond trophy.


  • Colour Shown: Off-White/Black
  • Style: IF3647-101

Nike AeroSwift

649,90 kr.

Designed with a prize in mind, this race-ready top helps keep you dry and comfortable as you cross the finish line. It's sweat wicking, breathable and elevated with a print inspired by the dazzling gleam of a diamond trophy.

Benefits

  • Nike Dri-FIT ADV levels up our sweat-wicking technology with advanced cooling and zones of breathability to help you stay dry and comfortable.
  • Lightweight woven fabric has perforated sections to enhance breathability in high-sweat areas.
  • Bonded seams at neck and armholes offer a smooth comfortable feel and unrestricted movement.
  • Side slits provide optimal airflow.

Product Details

  • 100% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Off-White/Black
  • Style: IF3647-101

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size S and is 5′9″ (175cm approx.)
    • Slim fit: sleek and tailored
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

Reviews (1)

1 star

  • fattyrunner85

    I usually use L in all my tops so of course i bought this is L but its soooo small Im so sad because I bought it at an outlet....and I think its so cute

Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Cropped Running Tank Top

Nike AeroSwift

649,90 kr.

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