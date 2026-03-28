Nike AeroSwift Men's Storm-FIT Aerogami Running Jacket

My favourite running jacket because of the bungy cords
NielsC929143787
I like this jacket and have used it for two winters now. It is great for fall, winter and spring if it is cold. Just pair it with a warm layer underneath. It is well ventilated by the vents in the front and in the back. It is wind proof but not water proof. It gets soaked through in rain. The seams are very fragile, I have had to sow both arms and the hem in 3 places. Nike you need to improve this, the fabric is stretchy but the seems are inflexible and therefore the thread breaks. The best thing is that it has bungy cord in the hem and in the hood so you can tighten it to fit you just right - that was the selling point to me. It is too pricey, as it is not gore tex or anything like it, just regular synthetic fabric. Also the material is very light, so wear has begun to show where the zipper ends in the hem, I have had to sow that too.