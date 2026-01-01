image 1 of 7
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest
679,90 kr.
Klarna Available at checkout.
Made to race, this vest helps keep you cool all the way to the finishing line. The lightweight fabric features our advanced sweat-wicking technology and targeted ventilation to enhance breathability.
- Colour Shown: Bright Spruce
- Style: IX1203-373
Nike AeroSwift
679,90 kr.
Made to race, this vest helps keep you cool all the way to the finishing line. The lightweight fabric features our advanced sweat-wicking technology and targeted ventilation to enhance breathability.
Benefits
- Nike Dri-FIT ADV technology combines moisture-wicking fabric with advanced engineering and features to help you stay dry and comfortable.
- Bonded seams at the armholes and collar help give a smooth feel.
Product details
- 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Bright Spruce
- Style: IX1203-373
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 6′0″ (183cm approx.)
- Slim fit: sleek and tailored
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
Reviews (0)
Reviews (0)
No reviews
Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike AeroSwift.
Nike AeroSwift
679,90 kr.