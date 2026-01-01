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Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Brief-Lined 1/2-Length Running Tights
699,90 kr.
Klarna Available at checkout.
This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres
Made to race, these AeroSwift 1/2-Length Tights feature a supportive brief and use our advanced sweat-wicking tech to help you stay dry and comfortable across the finish line.
- Colour Shown: Black/Dark Smoke Grey/Bright Crimson
- Style: IR4446-010
Nike AeroSwift
699,90 kr.
Made to race, these AeroSwift 1/2-Length Tights feature a supportive brief and use our advanced sweat-wicking tech to help you stay dry and comfortable across the finish line.
Benefits
- Jacquard knit fabric has Nike Dri-FIT ADV technology that combines moisture-wicking fabric with advanced engineering and features to help you stay dry and comfortable.
- Flyvent Waistband with drawstring provides lightweight comfort and a secure fit.
- The AeroSwift Collection is made for speed, delivering optimal performance and distraction-free coverage.
Product Details
- Back zip pocket
- Drop-in brief pocket
- Body: 83% polyester/17% elastane. Briefs: 89% polyester/11% elastane
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Dark Smoke Grey/Bright Crimson
- Style: IR4446-010
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 6′2″ (188cm approx.)
- Tight fit: snug and form-fitting
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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Nike AeroSwift
699,90 kr.