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Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson' Women's Dri-FIT ADV Cropped Running Tank Top - Thunder Blue/Linen

Recycled Materials

Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson'

Women's Dri-FIT ADV Cropped Running Tank Top

529,90 kr.
Select SizeSize Guide

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This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

We gave this body-hugging top a golden touch in honour of Keely Hodgkinson's medal-chasing drive. Made to race, it features advanced sweat-wicking tech and drop-in pockets to stash your fuel. The stretchy ribbed fabric has a silky-smooth lining and an elastic hem, giving you a secure, comfortable fit from start to finish.


  • Colour Shown: Thunder Blue/Linen
  • Style: IM7561-437

Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson'

529,90 kr.

We gave this body-hugging top a golden touch in honour of Keely Hodgkinson's medal-chasing drive. Made to race, it features advanced sweat-wicking tech and drop-in pockets to stash your fuel. The stretchy ribbed fabric has a silky-smooth lining and an elastic hem, giving you a secure, comfortable fit from start to finish.

Benefits

  • Nike Dri-FIT ADV technology combines moisture-wicking fabric with advanced engineering and features to help you stay dry and comfortable.
  • Drop-in pockets on the back easily store gels.

Product Details

  • Non-reflective Swoosh logos
  • Body: 89% polyester/11% elastane. Lining: 88% polyester/12% elastane.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Thunder Blue/Linen
  • Style: IM7561-437

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size S and is 5′10″ (178cm approx.)
    • Tight fit: snug and form-fitting
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (1)

5 stars

  • Perfect race top, highly recommended

    Anonyma

    Awesome shirt, body hugging but not too tight, bit stretchy but not too much. Not see through, light, but not too thin. I like that this top does not have a built in bra. Plus it has slim pockets for gel and does not ride up. Perfect top for my next marathon, will buy the black one, too. I bought my usual size S and it fits perfectly, it’s true to size in my opinion. Btw: this green is such a cool color, waiting for the whole Illusion green Aeroswift line launching in Europe (looking at you Nike…!). Big love, Highly recommended👍

Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson' Women's Dri-FIT ADV Cropped Running Tank Top

Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson'

529,90 kr.

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