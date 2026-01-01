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ACG
Women's T-shirt
399,90 kr.
Klarna Available at checkout.
Designed for the outdoors, this T-shirt has sweat-wicking tech for breathability. The heavyweight fabric feels durable and the roomy fit gives you a draped look.
- Colour Shown: Black
- Style: IO1577-010
ACG
399,90 kr.
Designed for the outdoors, this T-shirt has sweat-wicking tech for breathability. The heavyweight fabric feels durable and the roomy fit gives you a draped look.
Product Details
- ACG clamp label
- 63% polyester/37% cotton
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black
- Style: IO1577-010
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size S and is 5′9″ (175cm approx.)
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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ACG
399,90 kr.