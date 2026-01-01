Recycled Materials
ACG Wolf Grid
Men's Therma-FIT 1/2-Zip Hiking Top
Klarna Available at checkout.
When temps drop and your hiking gear is soaked with sweat, you're forced to make a tough call – keep going or turn back. The ACG Wolf Grid top is designed to keep you out there. The breathable grid-back fleece adapts to changing conditions. It wicks away moisture and stores your body heat to help you stay warmer with less, so you can experience more.
- Colour Shown: Black/Summit White
- Style: IM4233-010
ACG Wolf Grid
When temps drop and your hiking gear is soaked with sweat, you're forced to make a tough call – keep going or turn back. The ACG Wolf Grid top is designed to keep you out there. The breathable grid-back fleece adapts to changing conditions. It wicks away moisture and stores your body heat to help you stay warmer with less, so you can experience more.
Product Details
- Thumbholes
- Vertical zipped chest pocket
- Embroidered ACG logo on the left chest
- 95% polyester/5% elastane
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Summit White
- Style: IM4233-010
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 5′10″ (178cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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ACG Wolf Grid