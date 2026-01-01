Nike ACG 'Solar Chase' Women's Dri-FIT Trail-Running Tank Top

Nike ACG 'Solar Chase'

399,90 kr.

Designed for hot days and long trail runs, this tank has minimal seams to help reduce chafing. The lightweight and stretchy fabric feels smooth and dries quickly to help keep you comfortable in the scorching heat.

Inspired by the Dolomite Mountains

The print on this top was inspired by our trip to the Dolomite mountains in northeastern Italy. From meadows to caves, we were awed by the beauty and spooked by the stories of mythical creatures.

Sweat-wicking technology

Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.