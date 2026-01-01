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Recycled Materials
ACG Solar Chase 'Chamo Camo'
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Trail Running Top
529,90 kr.
Klarna Available at checkout.
Take on the trails with advanced sweat-wicking technology. Mesh panels in the armpits give you extra breathability where you need it most.
- Colour Shown: Sequoia/Light Army/Summit White
- Style: IM5142-355
ACG Solar Chase 'Chamo Camo'
529,90 kr.
Take on the trails with advanced sweat-wicking technology. Mesh panels in the armpits give you extra breathability where you need it most.
Benefits
- Nike Dri-FIT ADV technology combines moisture-wicking fabric with advanced engineering and features to help you stay dry and comfortable.
- Soft cotton-poly fabric feels lightweight with a slightly brushed feel.
Product Details
- 85% polyester/15% cotton
- Reflective design details
- Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
- Locker loop
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Sequoia/Light Army/Summit White
- Style: IM5142-355
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 6′1″ (185cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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ACG Solar Chase 'Chamo Camo'
529,90 kr.